Sheboygan Area School District lays out plans to help students amid pandemic

The Sheboygan Area School District on Tuesday night, March 23 laid out plans to help students catch up after a year of "pandemic learning."

There will be expanded in-person summer school, testing early next school year, and more mental and emotional screening and support for students.

Other plans for next year include -- intervention blocks during the school day to give students more personalized help, a new math curriculum, and additional after-school support.

Additionally, starting later this year middle schoolers can potentially be three feet apart, thanks to new CDC guidance, thus allowing more students to go back to in-person learning.