Sheboygan Area School District lays out plans to help students amid pandemic

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Education
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - The Sheboygan Area School District on Tuesday night, March 23 laid out plans to help students catch up after a year of "pandemic learning." 

There will be expanded in-person summer school, testing early next school year, and more mental and emotional screening and support for students. 

Other plans for next year include -- intervention blocks during the school day to give students more personalized help, a new math curriculum, and additional after-school support. 

Additionally, starting later this year middle schoolers can potentially be three feet apart, thanks to new CDC guidance, thus allowing more students to go back to in-person learning. 

