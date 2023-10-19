Sheboygan child hit, killed; driver accused of stealing memorial cross

article

The Sheboygan man charged in connection with a fatal pedestrian crash that killed a 4-year-old child on Wednesday, April 12 is now facing additional charges. The accused is 24-year-old Nathan Heitzmann.

Heitzmann was initially charged with "knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended-cause death." He is now facing additional charges of misdemeanor theft and bail jumping after prosecutors say he stole a cross from the victim's memorial site.

According to the complaint, the memorial cross was placed in a private yard at the location of the crash – near 21st Street and Saemann Avenue. The cross was purchased by the family of the victim.

The investigation into the theft of the memorial cross began on Aug. 17. A witness told authorities that Heitzmann showed up at work to pick up his radio and as the two were leaving the building, Heitzmann allegedly opened his backpack, which contained a white cross. Heitzmann allegedly told the witness that he took the cross because he "needed it for himself," according to the complaint.

Officers interviewed Heitzmann on Aug. 18. During that time, Heitzmann allegedly said he had no idea what happened to the cross and said "did it get picked up and grow legs," according to the complaint. He also allegedly said "are you sure my little brother didn't take the sign officer, the other day he told me he was really getting sick of looking at it."

Case details

According to the criminal complaint, Sheboygan police were dispatched to the area near N. 21st and Saemann Avenue on Wednesday, April 12 for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

An officer who arrived on the scene found a minivan and a white pickup truck, later identified as having been driver by the defendant, Nathan Heitzmann. Also on the scene, officers found a 4-year-old child who suffered fatal injuries, the child's mother, and two other juveniles. The complaint says "the children had stopped to pet a dog" belonging to a third person who was also present at the crash scene.

Fatal pedestrian crash at 21st and Saemann in Sheboygan

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

That third person told police reported to police "he observed a white vehicle fail to stop at the intersection's stop sign on North 21st Street," the complaint says. The witness also stated "an accident occurred, and he then observed a maroon van coming towards him and the children. He reported he yanked his dog out of the way and fell backwards onto the concrete."

The two other children at the scene also were hurt -- with abrasions and cuts.

According to the complaint, "the defendant indicated that the crash was his fault and he felt guilty for what occurred. He made several comments to (an officer) that he made a mistake and did not plan on his day going that way."

Fatal pedestrian crash at 21st and Saemann in Sheboygan

When another police sergeant made contact with Heitzmann at the scene, he noted the defendant did not have a valid driver's license. The complaint says Heitzmann responded, "Wow, I thought I still had a point or two left, but OK, I knew it was close, I'm on and off the fricking license." The defendant also reported, "I can tell you exactly what happened, this is my fault...I looked, I stopped at the stop sign OK, looked back and forth, saw them playing on the corner, when I looked to the right, I did only look once, I'm not gonna lie, and it was kind of quick, and I did not see any car, but I'm assuming they were behind my A-pillar, that was just perfect out of my view, it's my fault."

On April 24, the complaint says investigators completed an airbag module download of both vehicles involved in the crash. The data showed the defendant's vehicle "was going 16.5 mph five seconds prior to the crash, progressively slowing to 5.9 mph two seconds prior to the crash, then began increasing speed to 13.1 mph 0.5 seconds prior to the crash, and 16.2 mph at the time of the crash." The investigators say "the data incident that the defendant never made a complete stop at the stop sign prior to the crash."

Fatal pedestrian crash at 21st and Saemann in Sheboygan

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

According to the criminal complaint, investigators made contact with the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and learned they had sent two letters to the defendant -- "one on March 8, 2023, telling him his license was being suspended due to having 14 point violations, and the next on March 27, 2023, indicating that there was an additional 3-point violation they were adding."

When investigators presented the letters of suspension to Heitzmann, he said, "Let's just go with that, I was suspended, and I'm still driving, and I shouldn't be."