Sheboygan 4-year-old hit by vehicle, killed

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:21PM
FOX6 News Milwaukee
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan 4-year-old girl died after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening, April 12.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near 21st and Saemann. 

Police said a pickup going south on 21st left the road and collided with a vehicle headed east on Saemann.

One of the vehicles then left the road and hit a group of pedestrians. The girl was among them. 

Three others were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles stayed on scene.