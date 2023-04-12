Sheboygan 4-year-old hit by vehicle, killed

article

A Sheboygan 4-year-old girl died after she was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening, April 12.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. near 21st and Saemann.

Police said a pickup going south on 21st left the road and collided with a vehicle headed east on Saemann.

One of the vehicles then left the road and hit a group of pedestrians. The girl was among them.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Three others were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles stayed on scene.