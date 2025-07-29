Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan 2-vehicle crash; 1 taken by Flight for Life, driver arrested for OWI

Published  July 29, 2025 5:56am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Sheboygan County Sheriff

The Brief

    • A two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan on Monday night, July 28 left one person seriously injured. 
    • Preliminary investigation indicates a car traveling south on Lakeshore Road was attempting to turn when it struck a northbound car. 
    • A 52-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested for OWI. 

SHEBOYBAN, Wis. - A 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan on Monday night, July 28. A 52-year-old man was arrested for OWI. 

What we know:

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Lakeshore Road near Willow Creek Lane. 

Preliminary investigation indicates a car traveling south on Lakeshore Road, which was operated by a 52-year-old man from Sheboygan, was attempting to turn when it struck a northbound car. 

The operator and sole occupant of the northbound car, a 23-year-old man from Sheboygan, was taken from the scene via Flight for Life with serious injuries. 

Speed was a factor with the northbound vehicle, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office. 

The operator of the southbound vehicle sustained minor injuries. 

Alcohol and failure to yield appear to be a factor for the operator of the southbound vehicle. The operator was arrested for operating while intoxicated, causing injury. 

The investigation is still ongoing.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Sheboyan County Sheriff's Office. 

