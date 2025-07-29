Sheboygan 2-vehicle crash; 1 taken by Flight for Life, driver arrested for OWI

article

The Brief A two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan on Monday night, July 28 left one person seriously injured. Preliminary investigation indicates a car traveling south on Lakeshore Road was attempting to turn when it struck a northbound car. A 52-year-old Sheboygan man was arrested for OWI.



What we know:

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Lakeshore Road near Willow Creek Lane.

Preliminary investigation indicates a car traveling south on Lakeshore Road, which was operated by a 52-year-old man from Sheboygan, was attempting to turn when it struck a northbound car.

The operator and sole occupant of the northbound car, a 23-year-old man from Sheboygan, was taken from the scene via Flight for Life with serious injuries.

Speed was a factor with the northbound vehicle, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.

The operator of the southbound vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Alcohol and failure to yield appear to be a factor for the operator of the southbound vehicle. The operator was arrested for operating while intoxicated, causing injury.

The investigation is still ongoing.