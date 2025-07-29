Sheboygan 2-vehicle crash; 1 taken by Flight for Life, driver arrested for OWI
SHEBOYBAN, Wis. - A 23-year-old man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Sheboygan on Monday night, July 28. A 52-year-old man was arrested for OWI.
What we know:
According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Lakeshore Road near Willow Creek Lane.
Preliminary investigation indicates a car traveling south on Lakeshore Road, which was operated by a 52-year-old man from Sheboygan, was attempting to turn when it struck a northbound car.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android
The operator and sole occupant of the northbound car, a 23-year-old man from Sheboygan, was taken from the scene via Flight for Life with serious injuries.
Speed was a factor with the northbound vehicle, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office.
The operator of the southbound vehicle sustained minor injuries.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Alcohol and failure to yield appear to be a factor for the operator of the southbound vehicle. The operator was arrested for operating while intoxicated, causing injury.
The investigation is still ongoing.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Sheboyan County Sheriff's Office.