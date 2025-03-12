SHARP Literacy design challenge; 4th graders present invention ideas

The Brief Fourth graders took part in a design challenge fostered by SHARP Literacy in Milwaukee. The Design Challenge is a collaborative project in which students work to solve a problem they see within their school or community. Fourteen schools took part in the challenge, but there was only one winner.



Fourth grade students from 14 Milwaukee and Waukesha schools took center stage in the Interschool Design Challenge at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, March 12. The program is part of SHARP Literacy’s STEAM-based Code & Design program.

Design program for schools

What we know:

The Design Challenge is a collaborative project in which students work to solve a problem they see within their school or community.

A news release says working together, students use their knowledge of coding, art, and the engineering design process to create a prototype solution to the problem they’ve identified.

Participating schools include Augustine Prep, Browning Elementary, Cass Street School, Escuela Vieau, Forest Home Avenue Elementary, Hadfield Elementary, Hmong American Peace Academy, La Casa de Esperanza, Milwaukee Academy of Science, MAS 24th Campus, Notre Dame School of Milwaukee, Rogers Street Academy, STEM: Elementary Campus and Victory K8 School for the Gifted and Talented and Italian Immersion.

And the judges said...:

On Wednesday, winning student teams from each school presented their prototypes to a panel of business professionals for judging and awards.

FOX6's Ted Perry was honored to be on the panel of judges.

Congratulations to the team from Milwaukee's Cass Street School. They took home the cup for their invention that helps lost dogs get returned to their owners.