Shake Shack shooting: Milwaukee man reaches plea deal

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Dionta'e Hayes, one of three Milwaukee men charged in connection with the shooting of off-duty Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz at Shake Shack in the Third Ward reached a plea deal.

MILWAUKEE - One of the men charged in connection with the shooting of off-duty Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz reached a plea deal.

In court on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 18-year-old Dionta'e Hayes pleaded guilty to an attempted car theft charge and one bail jumping charge. Charges of harboring and aiding a felon and resisting arrest were dismissed.

Police Detective Wilkiewicz was shot by 19-year-old Keasean Ellis-Brown while trying to stop a robbery at the Third Ward location of the Shake Shack. The detective survived.

Dionta'e Hayes, Timonte Karroll-Robinson, Keasean Ellis-Brown

Ellis-Brown is charged with the shooting. 18-year-old Timonte Karroll-Robinson is facing the same charges as Hayes. 

Hayes will now be sentenced on Oct. 31.