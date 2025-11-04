Sexual assault, child porn; Oconomowoc 'lifestyle coach' sentenced
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Waukesha County judge sentenced Daniel Hait on Oct. 20 to 25 years in prison and an additional 15 years of extended supervision in connection with a child sexual exploitation case.
Hait pleaded guilty in September to three of 23 criminal counts against him. Those included second-degree sexual assault of a child and child sexual exploitation.
Case details
What we know:
Prosecutors charged Hait of 23 felonies back in August 2024. Investigators said Hait recorded boys with hidden cameras in homes he owned in New Berlin and Delafield.
On Hait's iPad, police said they recovered 10 videos of a naked boy – some when the child was as young as 15 years old. Another victim told police Hait sexually assaulted him; the victim said it happened "approximately 50 to 100 times" starting when he was just 9 years old.
Hait’s LinkedIn page lists his occupation as a "certified health and lifestyle coach," who aspires to, quote, "be a ray of light to those who don’t believe anything is possible for themselves."
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, the criminal complaint associated with this case, and previous FOX6 News coverage.