Sex assault; Racine dating app 'predator' has new charge filed

A Racine man accused of victimizing women and kidnapping an elderly person had a new charge filed against him on Thursday, Dec. 6.

Timothy Olson is now charged with sexually assaulting a woman.

Olson's criminal record dates back to the 1990s but despite his long history of scamming women, this is the first time Olson has been charged with sexually assaulting one of his victims.

He is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping a 79-year-old woman at gunpoint last year and charges including ID theft, burglary and obstructing an officer.

Last December, Olson called FOX6 from the Milwaukee County Jail, saying "I can’t believe you guys don’t realize that women lie. You guys think they're all Snow White! My God."

On Thursday, Olson was charged with second-degree sexual assault.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman woke up disoriented on a couch at Olson's mother's house on Sept. 16 of last year.

The complaint said the woman had unexplained bruising and cuts on her body, and her underwear was on sideways.

Just the night before, investigators say Olson was buying that woman drinks at a bar in Racine.

Shortly after, the criminal complaint alleges that she became unexpectedly intoxicated and Olson sexually assaulted her.

Racine Police Department

Weeks after the alleged assault, Racine police issued a warning saying "several women" had fallen unconscious after being in Olson's presence.

One woman in South Milwaukee died after having drinks with Olson, but police haven't charged him in connection.

According to court records, the complaint was filed along with a search warrant and a $1 million bond.