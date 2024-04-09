Severed leg found in Cudahy, person of interest identified

Authorities in Milwaukee County have investigated four separate scenes involving human remains in less than a week.

The first of those scenes surrounded the discovery of a severed human leg at Warnimont Park in Cudahy on April 2. A person of interest in the case appeared in court Tuesday, identified by the district attorney's office as Maxwell Anderson.

In the same Milwaukee neighborhood, police were called for body parts or human remains found this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Law enforcement have not said if the three Milwaukee cases or the Cudahy case are connected.

One week after someone found a severed human leg at Warnimont Park in Cudahy, Anderson appeared in court.

Milwaukee County prosecutors said they are working to strengthen their case against the man. FOX6 News learned Anderson was arrested after authorities, including the Wisconsin Department of Justice, searched his home last week.

Prosecutors asked a court commissioner for more time to make a charging decision and to keep Anderson in custody while they do so. One prosecutor wants to review blood evidence results, and a court commissioner granted a 72-hour extension.

Police have not shared how Anderson became a person of interest in the case. He has not been charged.

Medical examiner at scene near 31st and Galena

The court development comes as Milwaukee police investigate human remains found in the city. Discoveries of remains and body parts centered in the areas of 30th and Lisbon, 31st and Walnut and 31st and Galena – each scene within a block or two of the others.

"It’s crazy, it’s very shocking over here," said Jamell Matthews, who lives in the area.

Family members of 19-year-old Sade Robinson, reported missing and last seen on April 2, said they have searched the area and fear it could be connected to her disappearance. Investigators have not said if the cases are linked.

Robinson’s relatives said they found Robinson's blanket in a wooded area near 31st & Galena Playground on Saturday.

"How did it happen, and just the whole altercation? I’m interested in how it happened," Matthews said.