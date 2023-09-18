September 2021 Milwaukee fatal shooting; woman, 21, now charged

article

A 21-year-old Milwaukee woman faces a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with a September 2021 fatal shooting in the city. The accused is Tia Meddaugh.

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police were dispatched on Sept. 14, 2021 to a shooting near North Avenue and Vel R. Phillips. Arriving officers found a shooting victim and attempted life-saving measures. The shooting victim, later identified as Christopher Moore, died from his injuries.

Investigators spoke with a witness who saw Moore and another man near the truck of Moore's vehicle. A female suspect was also present, officials said. At some point, the witness told police the male suspect and Moore "fell to the ground while wrestling with each other," the complaint says. The witness said the female suspect walked over to the two men wrestling and picked something up. The witness saw the woman had a firearm in her hand and "that the female suspect then fired one shot in the direction of the victim," the complaint says. After the shot was fired, the female suspect handed the male suspect the firearm -- and they left together in a black SUV.

Homicide scene near North and Vel R. Phillips.

Surveillance video from a parking lot nearby captured the episode between Moore and the male and female suspect, the complaint says.

During their investigation, Milwaukee police learned Meddaugh was the female suspect described in the complaint. Meddaugh told police on that September date, she "saw the victim's car seats and believed that he was the individual that had raped her and stolen her items the week before. The defendant stated that she left the area of the store and came back with another person. The defendant stated that this person she came with was supposed to 'tussle' with the victim, in retaliation for the victim assaulting her and taking her items," the complaint says. The defendant "stated that she grabbed the gun, and thinks she pointed it at the victim and the gun went off one time," the complaint says.

Online court records show Meddaugh was scheduled to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Monday, Sept. 18.

Male suspect charged

Carlos Davis

The male suspect in this case is identified as Carlos Davis. He was charged on Sept. 19, 2021 with multiple counts including first-degree reckless homicide, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping. Davis is scheduled to go to trial in January.