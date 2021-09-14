Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police investigate homicide, 30-year-old man shot

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 39 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Homicide scene near North and Vel R. Phillips.

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 14.

Police said the shooting happened near North and Vel R. Phillips around 4 p.m. There, the victim was found and was unable to be revived.

What led to the shooting is not yet known. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

