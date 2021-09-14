Milwaukee police investigate homicide, 30-year-old man shot

article

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 14.

Police said the shooting happened near North and Vel R. Phillips around 4 p.m. There, the victim was found and was unable to be revived.

What led to the shooting is not yet known. Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

