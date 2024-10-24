Separate overnight crashes in Milwaukee, 1 resulted from pursuit

Police responded to at least three separate Milwaukee crashes overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning, Oct. 24.

Appleton and Capitol

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, at about 11:20 p.m., officers tried to stop a vehicle for driving without license plates in the area of 92nd and Palmetto. The driver stopped at first, but then fled – sparking a pursuit.

The chase ended when the fleeing vehicle ran a red light and crashed with another vehicle in the area of Capitol and Appleton in Milwaukee. The suspect driver then ran off and was not found. The other vehicle involved in the crash left the scene prior to police contact.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Scene near Appleton and Capitol

9th and Juneau

Just after midnight, police said a car veered off the road, hit a curb and flipped into a ditch. The driver, a 22-year-old man, was taken to a hospital, arrested and cited on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Crash near 9th and Juneau

Teutonia and Capitol

Milwaukee police were called to another crash around 2:20 a.m. A car ran a red light, hit another vehicle and then a building. The drivers of both vehicles, ages 30 and 36, were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Scene near Teutonia and Capitol