Sentencing for Milwaukee woman accused of arranging man's killing

The Brief Ashanti Davis was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison having been convicted of arranging a man's killing in November 2024. Davis pleaded no contest to charges against her. Prosecutors say there is much more to learn about this case, including the identity of the shooter.



She was convicted of setting up a fake robbery to kill her on-again, off-again boyfriend. On Wednesday, June 25, Ashanti Davis, a woman who pleaded no contest to solicitation of first-degree intentional homicide, learned her fate.

The crime

What we know:

The shooting happened near 87th and Carmen. Milwaukee police were called to the scene around 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2024. When they got there, they found 32-year-old Bernell Hall shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Court filings said three bullet casings were found near the victim's body. The medical examiner's office ruled his cause of death a homicide due to multiple gunshot wounds.

What they're saying:

"Bernell’s death was not an accident, not a moment of chaos, it was planned and calculated act," said Latrice Hall, Bernell Hall's mother.

Bernall Hall

"She's pleaded no contest, but she has not really taken accountability for what she's done," said Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney Dan Flaherty.

"I apologize, I take accountability as a grown woman. I want to say sorry to the family," said Ashanti Davis, who was convicted of soliciting the murder of her ex-boyfriend.

Davis though, maintained she did not know what was said in jail phone calls, before and after Bernell Hall was gunned down near 87th and Carmen. Hall was shot three times in the head. Davis said it was a robbery.

"Why would they rob and shoot somebody and not take the cash that's in his hand," Flaherty said. "Why execute Hall and leave Davis unharmed."

What's left to learn

Dig deeper:

Two men in masks were involved in the shooting. Prosecutors said they have strong suspicions of who pulled the trigger, who Davis hired, but cannot prove it yet.

"The investigation into that is ongoing," Flaherty said.

Ashanti Davis with her defense attorney

"A woman who's been crying out for years, maybe or may not have...got what she wanted, essentially," said Quron Payne, defense attorney.

Her attorney said Davis was subjected to years of abuse at the hands of Hall. She has serious mental and drug abuse issues and deserves prison time.

The sentence

What they're saying:

"You're part of this conspiracy in order to kill," said Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Wagner.

Judge Jeffrey Wagner

Judge Wagner then sentenced Davis to the maximum seven-and-a-half years in prison, plus five years of extended supervision.

For Hall's family, it is a punishment that will have to do until the full picture is clear.

"He was ambushed, betrayed and murdered by someone he trusted," said Latrice Hall. "I just want justice and I hope that the court can see what we see."

What's next:

In court, prosecutors said in order to figure out who actually pulled the trigger, that will be a very technical investigation involving cellphones, where those cellphones were physically at, how they were being used before, during and after Hall was killed.

