Milwaukee fatal shooting; 87th and Carmen, 1 dead, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting on Milwaukee's north side early Friday morning, Nov. 1. It happened around 1:19 a.m. near 87th and Carmen.
Police say the 32-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.