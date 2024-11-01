Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee fatal shooting; 87th and Carmen, 1 dead, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 1, 2024 5:34am CDT
File photo of a police lights atop a patrol vehicle

    • Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday morning, Nov. 1.
    • The 32-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • No arrests have been made.

MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a shooting on Milwaukee's north side early Friday morning, Nov. 1. It happened around 1:19 a.m. near 87th and Carmen. 

Police say the 32-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.  

