Selling Lemonade for Children’s Wisconsin; students raise money

When life gives you lemons you make lemonade. Just like the saying, LUMIN Schools in Milwaukee and Racine are selling lemonade to raise money for Children's Wisconsin.

A lemonade stand is a fundraiser that has stood the test of time.

"It teaches our students that there will be lemons in life, so we believe in social emotional development. said La'Ketta Cadewell. "If you take a little bit of water and sugar and mix it together, you can turn it into something great."

Lemonade Day

Students at LUMIN's Opportunity Academy, a career and college exposure program, are hosting its first Lemonade Day on Jan. 26.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

So with LUMIN Lemonade Day the students are entrepreneurs. They built their lemonade stands, they marketed their lemonade stands, they created a promotional video, and they are raising money for children who have cancer," said Cadewell.

There are seven LUMIN schools participating – five in Milwaukee and two in Racine.

The project started by learning about "Alex's Lemonade Stand" – the story of a four-year-old girl battling cancer who started a lemonade stand to raise money to find a cure.

"So they learned the story about Alex and her foundation and the students were really excited and wanted to raise money around it," said Cadewell.

Lemonade Day falls during school choice week – a week to celebrate the many choices students have when it comes to education across the country.

"Here in Wisconsin we have one of the oldest choice programs with the Milwaukee Choice Program. All the schools do use choice dollars or the voucher program, whether it’s in our Milwaukee schools or our Racine schools," said Julieane Cook.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The lemonade stand is a reminder that students can create change no matter how small the pour.

"Using this story to remind not only the students but our community that together we are stronger, together we can be the difference that we want to see, and sometimes we may need to make some lemonade to bring sunshine to someone else," said Cadewell.

LUMIN schools lemonade day

Granville Lutheran School

8242 N. Granville Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53224

Times: community can preorder and pick up after school at 3:30

Contact: zick@cuslight.org

Northwest Lutheran School

4119 N. 81st., Milwaukee, WI 53222

Times: all day and after school

Contact: weber@northwestlutheran.org

Pilgrim Lutheran School

6717 W. Center St., Wauwatosa, WI 53210

Times: 2-4:30 pm, people can preorder

Contact: springer@cuspilgrim.org



Renaissance-Taylor Lutheran School

1510 Villa St., Racine, WI 53403

Times: 1-3 pm

Contact: durfey@rlschools.org

Renaissance-Villa Lutheran School

1510 Villa St., Racine, WI 53403

Times: taking pre-orders

Contact: hallebach@rlschools.org



St. Martini Lutheran Schools

1520 S. Cesar Chavez Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53204

Times: 8:15-8:55 am + 2-2:30 pm

Contact: eggleson@stmartini.org



St. Peter-Immanuel Lutheran School

7801 W. Acacia St., Milwaukee, WI 53233

Times: taking pre-orders

Contact: doherty@luminspi.org