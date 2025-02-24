School resource officers in MPS; deadline looms

The Brief A judge ordered that Milwaukee Public Schools and the City of Milwaukee must split the cost of putting school resource officers in schools. The two sides must get SROs in schools by Thursday, Feb. 27. A city spokesperson said finalizing that formal agreement is "moving forward at an accelerated pace."



We are just days away from when a judge ordered police officers to be back in Milwaukee Public Schools.

Officers in schools

What we know:

The City of Milwaukee and MPS said they are close to finalizing the agreement, but what's unclear is how many officers will be ready and trained to report to schools come Thursday, Feb. 27.

Last week, a Milwaukee County judge gave an ultimatum: 25 police officers in Milwaukee schools by this Thursday, and the taxpayer cost to be shared 50-50 between the district and the city.

How we got here

The backstory:

A state law allowing for a Milwaukee sales tax required school resource officers to be back in schools by January of last year.

They weren't, and a parent sued.

On Thursday, the school board approved its portion of the funding.

In a letter filed with the court Friday, school board attorneys said "the board has taken all steps within its power to comply [with Act 12] and the court's orders."

In the letter, the board said it is working on completing a formal agreement for the SRO program but that it's not necessary for the program to begin.

The next steps

What's next:

On Monday, a city spokesperson said finalizing that formal agreement is "moving forward at an accelerated pace." But what's unclear is who will administer the SRO training and if there's enough time between now and Thursday.

State law says the school board "shall ensure that the school resource officers complete the 40-hour course sponsored by the national association of school resource officers." On Monday, the city said that will likely be hashed out in the agreement between the city and the school district.

If the district and the city don't comply with the judge's order, they are to appear back in court Thursday morning for a contempt hearing.