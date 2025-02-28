School resource officers in Milwaukee; city leaders edge plan forward

The Brief There's progress, but it's slow-going in the effort to get school resource officers in Milwaukee Public Schools. On Friday, Feb. 28, Milwaukee leaders took action to move the process forward. A committee will debate a plan on Monday. If all goes well, the full Common Council will take action on the SRO plan on Tuesday.



The City of Milwaukee is 14 months late in having school resource officers. Then it missed a judge's deadline. Now, there's a new ultimatum to get trained school resource officers (SROs) in Milwaukee Public Schools.

Effort to secure SROs

What we know:

On Thursday, Feb. 27, Judge David Borowski slammed the city and the school district – and he set a new mid-March deadline.

On Friday, the Milwaukee Common Council held an unusual special meeting. It was merely procedural – to introduce the proposal for the school resource officers. Alders will debate it in committee on Monday – and then the full council will vote Tuesday to approve the agreement with MPS.

Judge Borowski's fine of $1,000 a day could be wiped away if the school resource officers program starts by his new March 15 deadline.

Now, the National Association of School Resource Officers told FOX6 News, it will train in Milwaukee starting March 10.

Fielding questions

What they're saying:

"Why not at least do the training in 2023 or even 2024?" asked FOX6's Jason Calvi.

"When we were discussing this with MPS, there's certain rules of engagement that we want to get outlined. So until that MOU is formally signed and we can work off that document, that's where all the debate and negotiation was going on. So that's where we're at until now. This MOU is working its way through the process," answered Assistant Chief Steve Johnson.

"But the training is a standard curriculum. It doesn't change based on an MOU. Why not do the training last year? The judge says there's lack of urgency on behalf of the city," Calvi said.

"So the training component of the NASRO, we were discussing that with our partners. So in conjunction with when that process was being debated, MPS was, you know, they were agreeing to the selection process. So all that had to be worked out," Johnson replied.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

"There were some hiccups, certainly, but I'm glad that we're finally here," said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

Looking for applicants

What we know:

Milwaukee police are still looking for officers to volunteer to be SROs. FOX6 News obtained the police department's internal job posting for the SRO program. It is states the officers "will not be assigned solely to one school, but will be mobile to reach more schools and students, however the officers will collaborate regularly at schools agreed upon between MPS and MPD."

Milwaukee police say 21 of its officers applied by Friday for the 25 spots. All applications are due on Monday, March 3.

What's next:

Sources inside the city say the original deal with MPS had MPS representatives in on the hiring process. So the city says it had to wait for an agreement before moving forward.