School mask debate: Elmbrook Schools to vote on return-to-school plan

Almost every county in Wisconsin is seeing substantial or high community transmission of COVID-19. On Tuesday, Aug. 10 Elmbrook Schools in Brookfield are set to approve or amend the back-to-school plan that could leave masks optional or make them required.

Additionally, the debate over masks is growing heated in Burlington. The Burlington Area School Board was set to vote Monday night, Aug. 9 on whether to require masks – but skipped the vote amid shouting from the public. Most public comments were against masks.

The board went into recess, re-adjourned in the library, and adjourned without addressing masks.

Board President Peter Turke tells FOX6 News they'll try again before school starts.

For Elmbrook schools, the current return to school plan states, "The district reserves the right to require masks if a significant community or school outbreak of COVID-19 occurs."