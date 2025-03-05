School bus tracking app; Milwaukee Public Schools launches 'WheresTheBus'

article

The Brief Milwaukee Public Schools announced the launch of a school bus tracking app. The app gives families the ability to track a child's school bus in real time. The app is free, but families must have a Campus Parent account.



Milwaukee Public Schools announced the launch of an app this month that will allow families with children who ride the school bus to track that bus.

New school bus tracking app

What we know:

The app that was just launched is called WheresTheBus. It allows families to track their child’s bus in real time.

A news release says "WheresTheBus lets families know precisely when their child’s bus will arrive at the bus stop. The app tracks the location of the bus and provides up-to-the-minute arrival times."

The app is free. Families can access WheresTheBus from any device with internet capability—smartphone, tablet, PC, or iPad. Apple iOS and Android apps are available.

MPS is in the process of sending letters home with students with information on the app.

How to access app

What you can do:

To access WheresTheBus, families must have a Campus Parent (parent portal) account with a login and password. Families can set up a Campus Parent account in two ways:

At their child’s school during regular school hours; an ID is required

At MPS Central Services, 5225 W. Vliet Street, Milwaukee , Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; an ID is required

"A game changer"

What they're saying:

"We're really very excited," MPS Business and Transportation Services senior director David Fifarek said. "It's about getting the buses to the stops on time that families are expecting them and getting the buses to the school on time."

"I love it. I think it's been a game changer," MPS Board member Missy Zombor said. "It updates very frequently. It's really nice to know how far away the bus is on days that are not as beautiful as today it's also very helpful to know how far the bus is, especially if it's cold or pouring rain. I think it helps keep kids safer."