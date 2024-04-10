Expand / Collapse search

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center: Bird-themed programs for spring

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  April 10, 2024 7:16am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Checking out birds at Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

It's finally starting to feel like Spring and Schlitz Audubon Nature Center can help you get in the mood to get outside with their upcoming bird-themed programs. Brian Kramp is in Bayside with binoculars in hand looking for birds and learning more about their Spring programs.

BAYSIDE, Wis. - It's finally starting to feel like spring and Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (1111 E. Brown Deer Road) can help you get in the mood to get outside with their upcoming bird-themed programs. Brian Kramp visited Bayside with binoculars in hand looking for birds and learning more about their spring programs.

If you are interested in becoming involved in the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, there are volunteer opportunities – or you can donate to the center.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

.