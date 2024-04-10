Schlitz Audubon Nature Center: Bird-themed programs for spring
BAYSIDE, Wis. - It's finally starting to feel like spring and Schlitz Audubon Nature Center (1111 E. Brown Deer Road) can help you get in the mood to get outside with their upcoming bird-themed programs. Brian Kramp visited Bayside with binoculars in hand looking for birds and learning more about their spring programs.
If you are interested in becoming involved in the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center, there are volunteer opportunities – or you can donate to the center.
