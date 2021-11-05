Sargento, Brewers raise $60K for Hunger Task Force

article

This season, the Milwaukee Brewers teamed up with Sargento Foods to help the community fight hunger through the Double Helping for Hunger campaign. Sargento donated $200 for each double hit to Hunger Task Force to help those in need. With 258 doubles that comes to $51,600 donated to the Milwaukee food bank.

To further amplify these efforts, Sargento donated $1 for every like, retweet and comment on Twitter by Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, discussing hunger in our community and the need for support.

"We believe that real food builds stronger communities. We partner with the Hunger Task Force because of our shared belief that families should have access to nutritious food no matter who they are or where they are from," said Louie Gentine, third-generation CEO of Sargento Foods. "We understand the importance of the Hunger Task Force’s unique free-and-local model of service and the impact it has in Southeast Wisconsin."

"We’re honored Sargento and the Milwaukee Brewers have chosen Hunger Task Force for this continued partnership. This generous donation will go directly toward feeding hungry families and children in our community," said Sherrie Tussler, Executive Director of Hunger Task Force.

If you’d like to help families in need this holiday season, you can go to the Hunger Task Force website www.HungerTaskForce.org for more information.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News