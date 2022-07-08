Santana, Shawn Mendes Milwaukee concerts postponed

article

Musicians Carlos Santana and Shawn Mendes independently on Friday, July 8 announced postponements to their respective concert tours – both impacting performances in Milwaukee in the coming days – due to health concerns.

Santana postponed the next six stops on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with Earth, Wind & Fire "out of an abundance of caution" regarding his health, his management said Friday. He was scheduled to perform at Summerfest's American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 10.

Earlier this week, Santana collapsed and was taken from the stage due to "serious heat exhaustion and dehydration." The artist's management team said Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Mendes took to social media Friday, citing a need to "heal and take care of" himself and his "mental health." In a post, Mendes said the postponement would postpone the next three weeks of his Wonder tour, which includes a July 12 date at Fiserv Forum.

No official details of the postponement as it relates to rescheduled dates or tickets were immediately provided.