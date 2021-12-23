Salvation Army's Christmas Family Feast offering drive-thru meals

It's not Christmas without a hearty meal and the Salvation Army is gearing up for their 32nd Annual Christmas Family Feast.

Chef Bernie has been the head chef of the Salvation Army Christmas Family Feast for two years now.

"Last year was quite interesting. That was the first year we’ve ever done ‘to-gos’. It's easier this year because we actually have a game plan based off of last year," said Bernhard "Bernie" Trivalos.

Normally, the salvation army would welcome families for a sit-down dinner at the Wisconsin Center on Christmas Day.

Due to COVID-19, they are doing pickup and drive-thru meals instead.

"It was always inside dining and we would host almost 7,000 people then. God willing, we’ll be able to do that next year," he said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Four thousand meals are being prepared with all of your traditional holiday foods.

"There's ham, there's turkey, there's dressing, there's green beans, there's also dinner rolls we provide, an assortment of desserts and beverages as well," said Steven Woodard of the Salvation Army.

With a message sent with every box.

Steven Woodard

"You are loved by the salvation army and the wonderful generosity of those who support the salvation army here in Milwaukee," he said.

And none of it could happen without the dozens of volunteers.

‘It's Christmas. It's Jesus’ birthday so what the heck, I think it is time we all come together," said Trivalos.

You can walk or drive up to the Wisconsin Center from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day to pick up a meal--no questions asked.

"Merry Christmas to all and God bless," he said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News