Sade Robinson's mother files requests with Illinois officials after arm found

The mother of Sade Robinson has filed requests with the City of Waukegan, as well as Waukegan police.

This comes just over one week after an arm was found on a beach in Illinois.

In a press release provided to FOX6 News on Monday night, May 20, Sheena Scarborough's lawyer said she filed the requests to "be brought to the truth of what happened to her daughter," saying for authorities to find what they believe is Robinson’s arm in another state is "entirely too much."

She went on to say she is disgusted by the actions of Waukegan Alderman Keith Turner, saying, "Sheena Scarborough is demanding the truth from the City of Waukegan [...] as to whether that is in fact her daughter's arm."

On Saturday, May 18, Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor released a statement, saying:

"This week, Waukegan Police received a call that a severed arm had been found along the shores of Lake Michigan in Waukegan. The Waukegan Police Department proactively communicated with Milwaukee County law enforcement since the moment of this discovery, as they were aware of the Sade Robinson homicide in Wisconsin. The remains are currently in possession of the Lake County Coroner’s Office, which is conducting DNA testing to confirm the identity of the victim. The City of Waukegan does not comment on active criminal investigations, especially in cases where the City is not the lead agency. This policy is intended to preserve the investigation’s integrity and respect the privacy of victims and their families. That is why no public statements were made until Alderman Keith Turner posted a graphic photo of the remains on his Facebook account."

"Alderman Keith Turner at no time contacted the Waukegan Police command staff or anyone within Waukegan City government to ask about this incident before posting the photo of the remains on Facebook. The City did not provide Ald. Turner with the photograph, and he was never given permission to post the photo on his Facebook page. Individual Aldermen are not authorized to speak on behalf of the City, much less for the Police Department. On behalf of the City of Waukegan, I find the posting of an image of this type to be morally disgusting, socially irresponsible, and extremely cruel to the victim’s family. I hope all Waukeganites join me in prayer for the victim of this horrific crime and for the victim’s family." - Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor

Robinson's family told FOX6 that the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office notified them last week about the arm's discovery. MCSO said it cannot confirm who the arm belongs to until DNA results are returned.