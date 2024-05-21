Sade Robinson's mother pleads with suspect's parents, Illinois officials

A mother is on a mission to find transparency and the rest of her daughter's remains.

Prosecutors say after a first date, Maxwell Anderson killed 19-year-old Sade Robinson before dismembering her body.

In a new statement, Robinson's mom, Sheena Scarbrough, is pleading with the parents of Anderson. She's asking them to convince him to confess where Robinson's remains are.

Scarbrough is also calling out a Waukegan alderman.

"We’re at the point where we want to cut to the truth," said Verona Swanigan, the attorney for Scarbrough. "Cut to the heart of the matter."

Verona Swanigan

Prosecutors say in April, Anderson scattered Robinson’s body parts at different locations around Milwaukee County after killing her.

In the letter, that was provided to FOX6 News on Monday, May 20, Scarbrough is pleading with Anderson’s parents.

"His family should have the ability to influence him," Swanigan said. "If they are in any way shape or form decent human beings, they should take steps to convince him to tell the truth."

Anderson has pleaded not guilty. An attorney for him is not commenting on the letter.

Swanigan also filed a series of Freedom of Information Act requests after Waukegan alderman Keith Turner posted a picture to Facebook of what appears to be a severed arm that washed up on a beach.

Robinson's family told FOX6 that the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office notified them last week about the arm's discovery on a Waukegan beach.

The post has been deleted.

"We want to know what happened to the chain of custody," Swanigan said. "We want to know how this information got leaked, who leaked it and we want to hold them accountable."

Robinson’s family is awaiting DNA results for the arm.

Turner’s post upset Robinson's family and constituents, who spoke during a council meeting on Monday.

Sheena Scarbrough

"He should be terminated. I can say that whole fully without thought," Swanigan said. "He should be terminated."

Another alderperson said they plan to censure Turner at their next meeting in June.

Scarbrough is also demanding her daughter’s death certificate, so they can handle her affairs.