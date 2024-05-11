Sade Robinson: Family, Milwaukee community unite for repast

article

Sade Robinson's loved ones came together again on Saturday, one day after the Milwaukee woman who was killed and dismembered would have celebrated her 20th birthday.

Community members lent their services to help honor Robinson at a public repast. Pink bracelets, balloons and bounce houses decorated Wilson Park on the city's south side.

"All over the city people have been dressing up in pink," said Adrianna Reams, Robinson's sister.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Pink was Robinson's favorite color. Reams dons it for her big sister.

"For me to come out here and wear pink, it’s entirely for her," she said. "I’m happy to do it because I know she’s with me when I do."

Community repast for Sade Robinson at Wilson Park

While a repast is a meal typically shared after a funeral, loved ones instead organized Saturday's gathering for the day after a public memorial. The family has made it clear they cannot have a proper funeral until the rest of Robinson's remains are found.

"There’s so many reminders of her and shared memories and experiences of her that it helps to bring her back to us," said Reams.

Family members said Saturday's reminders and displays would not be possible without community vendors and event planners, like Taquanda Dannia Brown.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I just felt touched because I’m a woman and I have daughters," said Brown.

The event planner told FOX6 the story of Robinson's killing and dismemberment struck a nerve with her enough to reach out to the family. She said she wanted to use her event planning business to help in any way.

"I just felt that if I couldn’t do anything else, I can create a display for them," Brown said. "I feel like pictures are like the number one thing for healing after you lose a loved one, you really only have those memories left."

Related article

Reams said it's only fitting that the community celebrated Robinson's life with the family; so many people have helped search for Robinson's remains and provide support.

"We know we’re not alone in this," she said. "Sade touched a lot of people."

In the meantime, Robinson's mother said the young woman was supposed to receive her degree from Milwaukee Area Technical College next week. She said her daughter will still get that diploma, and the family will be accepting it in her place.