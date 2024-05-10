Sade Robinson: Public memorial celebrates Milwaukee woman's life

article

Loved ones celebrated the life of Sade Robinson, the Milwaukee woman killed and dismembered, on Friday – what would have been her 20th birthday.

At the Baird Center, a public memorial was held for Robinson. Loved ones mourned, but also reflected Robinson's life – wearing pink, her favorite color and now a symbol of their love for her.

"I watched her grow from a tiny little baby to a beautiful, intelligent young lady that would make any father proud," Carlos Robinson, Sade's father, said.

Sade's parents, her sister, coworkers and friends delivered emotional speeches. They highlighted her smile, bright spirit and work ethic; she worked two jobs while going to Milwaukee Area Technical College, pursuing an associates degree in criminal justice.

"We did everything together, we confided in each other," said Adrianna Reams, Sade's sister. "Sade was so special to me, and I know that a lot of you guys share that experience."

Prosecutors accuse Maxwell Anderson of killing Sade after a first date in April and mutilating her corpse. The young woman's remains have still not all been found.

"Justice will be served for my daughter. Justice for Sade," said Carlos.

The family said they will never understand why she was taken from them in such a gruesome manner, but they want to focus on the lives she touched while she was alive.

"I didn't want this. I didn't ask for this. I didn't want to be the mother of the child that had to be the voice for others, but I want you guys to remember Sade in a positive light, in a positive way," said Sheena Scarbrough, Sade's mother.

The family made it clear that Friday's memorial was not a funeral; they have said in the past they cannot have a proper funeral until the rest of her remains are found.

Scarbrough said a nonprofit will be born through her daughter's death; Sade's Voice Foundation will strive to bring awareness to missing Black and brown girls.

"She will never be forgotten and that her spirit will live forever," Carlos said.