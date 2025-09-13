article

The Brief The Riverside University High School Foundation created a scholarship in honor of Sade Robinson. Robinson, 19, was killed and dismembered in 2024 after a first date. Nevaeha Parker, 18, is the first recipient of the Sade Robinson Memorial Scholarship at Riverside.



Milwaukee's Riverside University High School is remembering Sade Robinson, the 19-year-old woman who was killed and dismembered after a first date, with a memorial scholarship.

Sade Robinson Memorial Scholarship

The backstory:

Robinson once walked the halls at Riverside University High School. The scholarship was created to be awarded to students who follow in her footsteps of attending a technical college.

When she died, Robinson worked two jobs and was studying criminal justice at Milwaukee Area Technical College. Her sister later crossed the stage in a pink cap and gown to receive Sade's posthumous degree.

Suzanne Cornell is the co-chair of the Riverside University High School Foundation. She said alumni came together to raise $1,000 to be awarded to a graduating senior.

"After talking to her mother, she felt it was important to honor and not just remember – that it was something that honors her and what she was doing," Cornell said.

‘It’s overwhelming'

What they're saying:

Nevaeha Parker, 18, is the first recipient of the Sade Robinson Memorial Scholarship at Riverside.

"It’s overwhelming a little bit because I woke yesterday, and my mom was like, ‘Oh my gosh, Nevaeha everyone is posting you,’" Parker said. "It was so sad for me because she was young, and she had so much to live for. She had great things ahead of her."

Parker now attends MATC. She already has plans for the scholarship.

"I just hope that I can get a car so I can get to school and hopefully do in-person classes," Parker said.

Parker is studying dental hygiene. It is a fitting tribute for a smile that can no longer light up a room.

"I plan to continue to go to school to be an orthodontist later on. I have braces and I really love to see people with a nice smile," Parker said.

Scholarship funds

What you can do:

This year, the Riverside University High School Foundation awarded more than $54,000 in scholarships. Officials plan to continue on with Sade Robinson's scholarship.

A GoFundMe has been established to help support the memorial scholarship.