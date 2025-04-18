Sade Robinson homicide; Maxwell Anderson trial, finding potential jurors

The Brief A hearing was held in Milwaukee County court on Friday, April 18 to talk about finding jurors for the Maxwell Anderson case. Anderson is the man prosecutors say killed and dismembered Sade Robinson in April 2024. A pool of at least 70 jurors is expected to be called for the Anderson trial.



After several delays, Maxwell Anderson is set to go to trial in Milwaukee County in May, more than a year after prosecutors say he killed and dismembered Sade Robinson. The task now is finding potential jurors for the high-profile case.

Seeking potential jurors

What we know:

In the court hearing on Friday, April 18, there was discussion about the number of potential jurors that would be pooled for the case.

Maxwell Anderson

The prosecution and defense also talked about the jury questionnaire that would be circulated. It would ask basic questions, but also try to gauge familiarity with the case through the news media.

Case details

The backstory:

Prosecutors say Anderson and Robinson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024, the night she was last seen or heard from.

The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee.

Sade Robinson; Warnimont Park

Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe is Anderson walking away from the area – and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

That same day, April 2, a severed leg was found along the Lake Michigan shore near Warnimont Park in Cudahy. Human remains were found at three other Milwaukee County locations in less than a week.

Anderson was later arrested near his home during a traffic stop.

Previously unsealed warrants said a confidential informant told investigators Anderson said he intended to kill Robinson.

What's next:

A pool of at least 70 jurors is expected to be called for the Anderson trial which is set to begin on May 27.