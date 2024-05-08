Sade Robinson: Father searches for remains before memorial

More than a month after she was found dead and dismembered, the search is still on for the rest of Sade Robinson's remains.

In just two days, loved ones will honor her life with a memorial.

As they prepare for a final farewell, her father is now here in town desperately hoping to find the rest of her remains.

In each wave, Carlos Robinson gets a glimpse of hope.

Carlos Robinson

"Her life flashes before me from an infant to now," he said. "I can feel her since I been here, just since I've been here retracing her steps."

The soothing sounds of Lake Michigan can’t calm his yearning to find the remaining body parts of his daughter.

"I don't want to find her but I know I have to find her, so it's an internal conflict," Robinson said.

Carlos and Sade Robinson

Late Tuesday night, May 7, he arrived in Milwaukee from Florida.

His first stop was Warnimont Park in Cudahy, where his 19-year-old daughter’s severed leg was found the day after she disappeared in early April.

Authorities say Sade Robinson was killed and mutilated while on a first date with 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson. He's now charged with homicide.

"Evil," her father said. "This was definitely a demonic spirit to do something like this."

Her car was found torched, and body parts were later found across Milwaukee County. Technology also led detectives to Anderson’s home.

Carlos Robinson

"She will always live forever within me, regardless," Robinson said.

A group will be gathering at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 9 at Warnimont Park near the pump house, for anyone wanting to help the family search.

Despite not having all of her remains, her family is preparing to celebrate her life this Friday, May 10, on what would have been her 20th birthday. It will be held on the third floor of the Baird Center. There will be a celebration of life from 3 p.m.-5:30 p.m. with a closed reception to follow.

A public reception will be held on Saturday, May 11, with more details to be announced.

Anderson remains in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $5 million bond.