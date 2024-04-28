Sade Robinson: Father speaks out following daughter's death

For the first time after her death, Sade Robinson’s father is speaking out.

Authorities said the 19-year-old was killed and mutilated after going on a date with 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson.

Her father, Carlos Robinson, lives in Florida, but his heart is in Milwaukee with his daughter, as the search continues for her remains.

Holding back tears, with each breath, Carlos Robinson uttered words no father wishes to speak.

Sade and Carlos Robinson

"For a parent to have to deal with this type of trauma and tragedy is inconceivable, he said. "It’s almost like I wake up to live in a nightmare every day."

He’s living with the haunting image of his 19-year-old daughter’s death.

"He’s definitely not my daughter’s type," he said. "I don’t know. I got so many questions I can’t answer."

Sade Robinson was last seen on April 1. The next day, a severed leg was found in Warnimont Park in Cudahy.

Sade Robinson

Her father was in disbelief when her mother called.

"They came here to get my DNA to match up, because they said my DNA was stronger than her mom’s so I was hoping that it wasn’t her what they found."

Sade Robinson’s car was found torched, and in the coming weeks, more body parts would be discovered across Milwaukee County.

"I want to know everything but I don’t know if I can handle it," Carlos Robsinson said. "It's devastating."

Sade and Carlos Robinson

Anderson is due back in court on May 16 for a scheduling conference.

"That little girl was my world, she changed my life," Carlos Robinson said. "She was a beautiful, beautiful soul."

A soul he’s hoping the community can help lay to rest by seeking justice and finding the rest of her remains.

Sade and Carlos Robinson

"She’s out there and I need to find her to be able to put her to rest properly," her father said.

He said he is thankful for everyone that has been searching and plans to travel to Milwaukee to search himself.

He said a memorial will be held for Sade Robinson on her birthday, May 10.