Sade Robinson homicide investigation: MCSO addresses misconceptions

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office continued its ongoing search this week for the remains of Sade Robinson, the 19-year-old Milwaukee woman who was killed and dismembered in early April 2024.

A suspect in Robinson’s homicide, 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson, also of Milwaukee, remains in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail on a $5 million bond.

Another search on Monday, April 29, conducted at sheriff’s request by Bruce’s Legacy, a non-profit maritime search and rescue team, took place in Warnimont Park, on the shore of Lake Michigan, where Robinson’s severed leg was discovered in early April.

The search, the second in recent weeks by Bruce’s Legacy, with the organization’s specialized sonar underwater detection equipment, did not yield any more of Robinson’s remains.

In a statement, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office would like to clear up misconceptions about the status of this investigation and related information:

MCSO has not slowed down or discontinued this investigation. A dedicated team of detectives, the same team that built the criminal case against Anderson, continues to work the case, seek, and sort through leads and tips about potential evidence.

Anderson has not been out of custody at all since he was first arrested for Robinson’s murder.

MCSO has not "allowed" Anderson’s family or anyone else to inappropriately enter the suspect’s home. The investigative team, with assistance from state and federal officials, has searched the home and the property on which it sits multiple times on multiple court-issued search warrants, to seek and secure evidence. After those search warrants were fulfilled and potential evidence gathered, the law allowed anyone authorized by the homeowner to enter the home and even remove personal property. No such action harmed this criminal investigation.

The criminal investigation will not be negatively impacted by the possibility that Anderson’s home may be sold. If at any point investigators determine they need to re-enter the home, they will secure another search warrant and do so, no matter who owns the home.

The sheriff's office says it appreciates the public interest in this case, the public support for Robinson’s family, and the public encouragement to keep investigating and keep searching.