The Brief The family of Sade Robinson said additional remains have been located. Robinson was killed, and her body parts were found across Milwaukee County, in 2024. Maxwell Anderson, convicted of killing Robinson, is serving a life sentence in prison.



The family of Sade Robinson, the Milwaukee woman killed and dismembered in 2024, said additional remains were found last week.

Sade Robinson's remains

What they're saying:

At a news conference, an attorney for the family said someone walking along the shore near Warnimont Park in Cudahy found the remains on Friday, Oct. 30. The remains were identified as Robinson's jawline and a few of her teeth. Additional remains are still missing.

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"We want my baby's crown," Sheena Scarbrough, Robinson's mother, said.

What you can do:

The family asks anyone who is walking along the Lake Michigan shore between Cudahy and Waukegan, Illinois – were some of Robinson's remains were previously located – to keep an eye open. A formal search is expected to take place Sunday, weather permitting.

Scarbrough also encouraged the public to continue searching for all victims of unsolved missing person and murder cases, thanking the community for outreach and support.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Sade Robinson killed, dismembered

The backstory:

Sade Robinson was killed and dismembered, her body parts dumped across Milwaukee County, in 2024. One of her arms was later found on an Illinois beach.

Prosecutors said Robinson and Maxwell Anderson showed up at a Menomonee Valley bar on April 1, 2024 – the night she was last seen or heard from. The next day, Robinson's burned-out car was found near 30th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Surveillance photos show a man investigators believe was Anderson walking away from the area, and who was later seen on a bus heading back towards his home on the city's south side.

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Anderson had planned to kill Robinson weeks before her death, according to a statement from a "confidential informant" noted in court filings FOX6 News obtained. A search warrant also revealed prosecutors believed Anderson tried to cover up Robinson's death with a text message.

A jury convicted Anderson of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and arson of property other than a building in connection to Robinson's death. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2025.