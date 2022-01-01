RUSD extends winter break; COVID cited as cause

article

The Racine Unified School District is extending its winter break due to the "ongoing nature" of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students will now return Wednesday, Jan. 5 instead of Monday.

According to the school district's website, RUSD staff will report to work as normal on Monday.

RUSD said it is offering free, on-site COVID-19 testing. No appointment is necessary, but pre-registration is requested and can be completed online.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports a seven-day average of 164 new COVID-19 cases in Racine County as of Dec. 30. That figure reached an average greater than 260 cases during the preceding week.