Runway Dog Exercise Area closing; Oak Creek park shuts down Nov. 1

The Runway Dog Exercise Area in Oak Creek will be shutting down for good as of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The dog park has been used as an off-leash dog park for the past 15 years. Although the dog park has been managed by Milwaukee County Parks, the land is owned by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport -- which means it is under Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) oversight.

"It’s big and all the dogs seem to be pretty friendly here. You know, they have plenty of space to run around and it’s not like a forced interaction," said Ryan Schlies, whose dog is a shepard mix.

Runway Dog Exercise Area, Oak Creek

A notice by Milwaukee County parks said as part of a recent review of a new Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport master plan, the FAA determined that all airport-owned land must only be used for aviation-related activities. As a dog park is not a qualifying activity according to the FAA, continued use of the dog park would jeopardize federal funding for the airport.

"It’s sad, you know, we all come here every day and you form like friendships with everyone that comes here," Schlies said. "It’s sad for her and we’ll find something else."

"It’s really unfortunate. I mean everybody really likes this place and it’s… it’s just… it’s really sad," said Julia Fleischmann of Franklin, whose dog is an Australian shepard blue heeler mix. "It’s going to, you know, suck not having my routine and she loves it here."

The County has included funding in the 2023 parks budget for a study to look at parkland in the county – and to identify any other sites that could be a suitable replacement for Runway Dog Exercise Area.

"I’m going to have to feel out a few places. I’ve checked out some place in Caledonia that was kind of nice yesterday but, you know, nothing’s like this place. I do really like this place," Fleischmann said.

Reaction

Milwaukee County Parks team



"We know how loved Runway Dog Exercise Area is for pet parents in Milwaukee County and, of course, for our four-legged friends; but unfortunately, we need to share the disappointing news that Runway Dog Exercise Area will be closed indefinitely starting Nov 1. Although the site has been managed by Milwaukee County Parks for over a decade, the land is owned by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which means it is under Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) oversight. As part of a recent review of a new Mitchell International Airport master plan, the FAA determined that all airport-owned land must only be used for aviation-related activities. As a dog park is not a qualifying activity according to the FAA, continued use as a dog park would jeopardize federal funding for the airport. Leadership teams at Milwaukee County Parks and Milwaukee Airport have been meeting for several months to determine the next steps, and together we have decided that the only course of action we can take currently, is to close the exercise area. We understand how frustrating it is to lose a much-loved amenity, so we have included funding in the 2023 parks budget for a study to look at parkland in the county, to identify any other sites that could be a suitable replacement for Runway Dog Exercise Area. For updates on the study, and to share your feedback on potential locations, visit https://www.mkecountyparks.org/runway-dog-park Fortunately, your pets can still enjoy six other dog parks in the county that are included in your annual dog park pass. These include the Warnimont Dog Park in Cudahy, Roverwest in the River​west neighborhood of Milwaukee, Estabrook Dog Park in Shorewood, Currie Dog Park in Wauwatosa, Bay View Dog Park in Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood and Granville Dog Exercise Area in north-west Milwaukee. For more information on these dog parks, visit www.mke.dog " - Milwaukee County Parks team

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport

"The Runway Dog Exercise Area is not an allowed use of Airport property, and Airport funds cannot be used for the operation or maintenance of a dog park. The operation of a Milwaukee County Parks dog exercise area within the boundaries of the Airport is not allowed due to FAA regulations. The FAA administers federal grants to airports, with the assurance that airport property only be used for activities that support aeronautical purposes. Due to this FAA Regulatory issue, continued operation of a dog area on airport property would jeopardize millions of dollars in federal airport funding. In addition, the current dog exercise area should not be used to attract animals or gatherings of people due to proximity to the runway landing surface.

"Per the County Board resolution adopted in 2005, maintenance of the dog park has never been the Airport’s responsibility."