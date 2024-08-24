MPS 17th annual 'Run Back to School' with Milwaukee Recreation

MPS 'Run Back to School'
Celebrate the start of the 2024-25 school year with Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Recreation at the 17th annual MPS Run Back to School! Thomas Scholle-Malone joined FOX6 WakeUp with more.
MILWAUKEE - What better way to get ready for the 2024-25 school year than with a 5K run or a 1.5-mile walk?
Milwaukee Public Schools and Milwaukee Recreation are hosting the 17th annual MPS Run Back to School run/walk on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Proceeds support MPS youth sports, wellness, and recreation programs.
To learn more, click here.
