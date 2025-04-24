Run Across Wisconsin; Pewaukee man raises money for cancer research

The Brief A Pewaukee man wants to run 202 miles across southern Wisconsin in May. Trevor Kaucic is tackling the run to raise money and awareness for a rare cancer and fitness programs. In 2023, Kaucic raised $4,000 for the Jackson Sparks Foundation by running for 100 miles.



A Pewaukee man is training to run across the southern half of Wisconsin – 202 miles in total.

True test of endurance

What we know:

For the past six months, Trevor Kaucic has been training for an incredible journey.

Trevor Kaucic

Kaucic's personal trainer, Ryan Zingsheim, said even he is inspired by Kaucic's effort.

What they're saying:

"Typically, running a marathon, you’re going to take a decent amount of time off after – but he’s running multiple marathons a day," Zingsheim said.

Next month and over the over of five-and-a-half days, Kaucic plans to run 202 miles across the state. He will start in Prairie du Chien and end at Milwaukee's lakefront.

Trevor Kaucic

Kaucic said he will need to eat almost 50,000 calories during that journey. He will pack his vest with snacks and water – and stop to sleep.

Pushing to the limit

The backstory:

This is not the first time Kaucic has pushed himself to the limit.

"Mentally and emotionally, possibly the best I’ve ever felt," Kaucic said.

Trevor Kaucic

FOX6 News was there in 2023 as Kaucic ran 100 miles in 30 hours in Nashotah Park. He raised $4,000 for the Jackson Sparks Foundation.

Related article

"Physically, the worst I’ve ever felt in my life. I had crutches the next day," Kaucic said.

This time around, Kaucic hopes to raise $10,000. He plans to donate part of the money to a group researching a cure for Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive and rare childhood bone cancer. The rest will fund free community fitness programs.

Like before, the goal is proving to others and himself that anything is possible.

"There is something unbelievably exciting about putting a goal out there that everyone – including yourself either laughs or scoffs at," Kaucic said.

What you can do:

Kaucic's run starts on May 18. You can track his progress or donate to his cause.

