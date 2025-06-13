Rufus King teacher sexual misconduct case, families express concerns

The Brief Families of Rufus King High School students are speaking out about a former teacher. The teacher, known as "Mrs. A," is accused of sexually harassing four student-athletes. Family members want a subpoena for her cellphone records and expressed concerns about a proposed plea agreement.



Families of Rufus King High School students are speaking out about the former teacher accused of sexually harassing four student athletes.

Families concerned

What they're saying:

Family members gathered outside the school on Thursday, addressing what they said was the need for a subpoena to get the former teacher's cellphone records and expressing concerns about a proposed plea agreement.

"For the past two months, our families have endured confusion, frustration, and emotional exhaustion," one concerned family member said. "Despite our efforts, attending court dates, missing work, rearranging our lives, we are still at a complete standstill."

FOX6 News reached out to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, who said it is an ongoing case and that the office is unable to comment at this time.

The backstory:

Erica Allemang-Reinke, known as "Mrs. A," is charged with four counts of sexual misconduct by school staff.

According to a criminal complaint, four students approached a school resource officer in April about the teacher inappropriately contacting them throughout the school year.

What they're saying:

All the student athletes were interviewed by police.

Court filings said one student said Allemang-Reinke texted them a sexually explicit message, which the student said was inappropriate, and she apologized. She later offered the student a sexual favor, which the student declined and then avoided her afterward.

Another student told police that Allemang-Reinke caressed their inner thigh when she was talking to them in the classroom, per the complaint. The student stated that the contact made them feel uncomfortable, prompting them to move her hand away and tell her they did not appreciate the gesture. The complaint said Allemang-Reinke responded: "I’m an affectionate person."

Allemang-Reinke also sent a student more than $700 via Cash App and used the financial gifts as a form of leverage. She also tried to sit on the student's lap, but the student didn't allow it. There was also texting between the two, with Allemang-Reinke texting the student-athlete in the middle of the night about having a "weird feeling" about the student.

The complaint went on to say that a third student was interviewed, who said that they received about $296 from Allemang-Reinke via Cash App, and that she also purchased special shoes for the student. The student also said that Allemang-Reinke would rub their leg and shoulder during conversations. On one occasion, Allemang-Reinke commented that if they had children together, they would be beautiful.

Court filings said a fourth student told police that Allemang-Reinke inserted herself into a conversation, making sexually explicit comments about her and her husband, and also making sexually explicit comments about the student's body.

All the students were in contact with Allemang-Reinke either in person or by texting, location sharing or Cash App.

Prosecutors said the students made further statements to police that Allemang-Reinke "abused us not physically but mentally overpowering our brains, manipulating situations for her comfort and her needs, making us talk at unwanted times."

A student described several incidents of inappropriate contact and "mental abuse" toward them and other students, per the complaint. The student stated they confided with Allemang-Reinke about a personal incident in his family. The student said Allemang-Reinke was upset with them for not attending her birthday party outside of school. The student said Allemang-Reinke flirted with and inappropriately touched another student on numerous occasions.

According to court filings, a student also described instances of Allemang-Reinke leveraging gifts and money given to the student, and that she would get mad at the student and bring up the past gifts she bought when he did not want to hug her back. The student said Allemang-Reinke would make one of the student victims burst into tears about a situation where Allemang-Reinke touched them.