Rufus King teacher charged with sexual misconduct, harassing students

The Brief A teacher at Milwaukee's Rufus King High School has been charged with four felony counts of sexual misconduct, accused of sexually harassing students. Students described sexually explicit remarks and inappropriate touching by Erica Allemang-Reinke. Allemang-Reinke was scheduled to have her initial court appearance on Thursday, April 24.



A teacher at Milwaukee's Rufus King High School has been charged with four felony counts of sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer.

40-year-old Erica Allemang-Reinke, known as "Mrs. A" at the high school, is accused of sexually harassing four student athletes.

According to the criminal complaint, on April 15, 2025, Rufus King High School student athletes approached a school resource officer about a teacher inappropriately contacting them throughout the school year since it began on Sept. 3, 2024.

Interview with the students

What we know:

All the student athletes were interviewed by police.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the students said Allemang-Reinke texted them a sexually explicit message, which the student said was inappropriate and she apologized. Allemang-Reinke later offered the student a sexual favor, which the student declined and then avoided her afterward.

Another student told police that Allemang-Reinke caressed their inner thigh when she was talking to them in [Allemang-Reinke's] classroom. The student stated that the contact made them feel uncomfortable, prompting them to move her hand away and tell her they did not appreciate the gesture. Allemang-Reinke responded, "I’m an affectionate person," per the complaint.

Allemang-Reinke also sent the student more than $700 via Cash App and used the financial gifts as a form of leverage. Allemang-Reinke also tried to sit on the student's lap, but they didn't allow it. There was also texting between the two, with Allemang-Reinke texting the student athlete in the middle of the night about having a "weird feeling" about the student.

The complaint goes on to say that a third student was interviewed, who said that they received about $296 from Allemang-Reinke via Cash App, and that she also purchased special shoes for the student. The student also said that Allemang-Reinke would rub their leg and shoulder during conversations. On one occasion, Allemang-Reinke commented that if they had children together, they would be beautiful.

A fourth student was interviewed, who said Allemang-Reinke inserted herself into a conversation, making sexually explicit comments about her and her husband, and also making sexually explicit comments about the student's body.

All the students were in contact with Allemang-Reinke either in person, by texting, location sharing, or Cash App.

Further statements

What they're saying:

The complaint goes on to state that students made further statements to police, saying that Allemang-Reinke "abused us not physically but mentally overpowering our brains, manipulating situations for her comfort and her needs, making us talk at unwanted times."

A student described several incidents of inappropriate contact and "mental abuse" towards them and other students. The student stated they confided with Allemang-Reinke about a personal incident in his family. The student said Allemang-Reinke was upset with them for not attending her birthday party outside of school. The student said Allemang-Reinke flirted with and inappropriately touched another student on numerous occasions.

A student also described instances of Allemang-Reinke leveraging gifts and money given to the student, and that she would get mad at the student and bring up the past gifts she bought when he did not want to hug her back. The student said Allemang-Reinke would make one of the student victims burst into tears about a situation where Allemang-Reinke touched them, per the complaint.

Court proceedings

What's next:

Allemang-Reinke made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County Circuit Court on Thursday, April 24, 2025, where a $10,000 signature bond was set.

She is prohibited from contacting anyone under the age of 18, unless the child is a family member and in the presence of that child's parent or guardian.

She is also prohibited from contacting any student or staff member of Rufus King High School, and she cannot be near the entire premises of the school, including the building, parking lot, sidewalk, and athletic fields.