Rufus King senior attains perfect GPA, highest possible ACT score

June marks the end of high school for thousands of graduating seniors.

It’ll be extra special for the family of a Rufus King High School student – their oldest will be valedictorian.

FOX6 talked with the teen, who has plans to help Milwaukee in the future.

Working on math

Earning the grades

"Before, I was working on imagery numbers, counting principles," said Corbeau Martin Caldwell.

If math isn’t your strong suit, you're not alone.

"It’s really tough," added Caldwell. "Math is one of my weaker subjects, to be honest. That’s why I have to go through and make sure I’m really, ready to go."

That thoroughness has paid off for Caldwell.

Corbeau Martin Caldwell

The Rufus King High School senior has a perfect grade point average. He told FOX6's Aaron Maybin he had never even received a B.

"It requires a certain level of attention to detail. If you work with your teachers, and you’re invested, it’s possible," said Caldwell.

He even got the highest possible score on the ACT, a 36.

His mom, Madeline Martin, is proud.

"I use the word genius because I think we all have bits of genius. That’s his genius, academics. I was just like wow, great job honey. I also didn’t know you could get a 36," said Madeline Martin.

Rufus King High School

What's next:

Next Month, Caldwell will be one of Rufus King’s valedictorians.

He plans to attend the University of Chicago in the fall.

"My goal is to become successful, make connections and bring capital back to the city," said Caldwell.

After attending a top university in a major city, Caldwell wants to return to Milwaukee.

For years, city leaders have battled brain drain, when bright minds leave Milwaukee and never come back. Caldwell wants to change that.

Corbeau Martin Caldwell and friends

"Maybe that entails going to law school somewhere else, or building up connections somewhere else. But eventually I’m going to make it back to Milwaukee. I want to lift the city up," said Caldwell.

"How do you raise a valedictorian? How do you raise someone who goes to an Ivy League school?" FOX6's Aaron Maybin asked.

"With love, honestly, I never was a helicopter parent," replied Madeline Martin "I read to him sometimes 10 books at night. We always took him on field trips, we called that, just exposing him to the world."

Caldwell is a debate champion. But there is no debate that his hard work got him here.

Corbeau Martin Caldwell

"If you want to go to a top 20 college, put the work in high school starting day one, and it'll happen for you. Whether you're a low-income student, a high-income student. Anywhere in the middle, from any background, anything is possible," added Caldwell.

Milwaukee Public Schools says Caldwell is a semi-finalist in the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

His family says he’ll find out if he made it to the finals next month.