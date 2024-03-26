RNC Milwaukee 2024; security zone to impact area

article

The Republican National Convention is inching closer, but there are still some unanswered questions.

What will it look like for businesses and people who live in the area near Fiserv Forum?

On a normal day, 3rd St. Market Hall is buzzing with business. But come July 15, owner Omar Shaikh is hoping for a four-day rush hour.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"This is our time to shine, our time to make money," Shaikh said. "It’s a time to show off our hospitality in the city."

3rd St. Market Hall is one of the businesses located in the heart of where the 2024 RNC will be.

RNC 2024

"This is a once in a lifetime type convention that we’re winning here in Milwaukee," he said.

The RNC has a big security footprint, and that’s leading to uncertainty for those who live and work near Fiserv Forum, the Baird Center and UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena.

"It’ll be impactful, it’s not going to be terrible, but it will be substantial," said John Busch with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

With expected crowds and roadblocks, Busch is detailing what you need to know about navigating the area.

"Let’s say 43 to the West, 794 to the South, the river to the East, and I want to say it was Walnut to the north," he said.

He said the RNC won't prevent you from walking or working in this zone, but he's encouraging workers to avoid possible headaches and hassles.

"We tell businesses if you can have the option to do telework or remote, work remote," Busch said.

Featured article

There are still a lot more questions to be answered, so there will be community information sessions for the public to get a clearer picture and more details on what to expect during the RNC.

Those will take place at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 11 at the Baird Center.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

For those community information sessions, the 10 a.m. slot is for businesses and staff who work in or near the security zone. The 6 p.m. session is for people who live in or near the security zone.

The 2024 RNC runs from July 15-18.