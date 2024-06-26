article

The Republican National Convention comes to Milwaukee on July 15, but a big party the day before will welcome its guests and shut down a major bridge.

Majic Productions is producing the welcome party, called "Red, White & Brew." It will be held the Sunday before the RNC at Henry Maier Festival Park.

"This is the first welcome for all these people, some of which are traveling quite far to come into our city and experience Milwaukee and our beautiful coastline of Lake Michigan," said Michael Jurken of Majic Productions.

Jurken said the party itself will feature an array of food options from local vendors – and it's not just cheese curds. There will be different Wisconsin themes, including a polka band and a "supper club vibe." Trace Adkins will perform on the main stage.

The nonpartisan Milwaukee 2024 Host Committee teamed up with a local business to host the official convention welcome party.

Security footprint for 2024 RNC welcome party in Milwaukee

"We formed this 414 Council to showcase Milwaukee, right? So, it’s people that are Democrats, people that are Republicans, really just coming together to really just showcase the best of Milwaukee," said Jim Kanter of Central Standard Craft Distillery.

The welcome party at Central Standard Craft Distillery will roll out the barrel and offer an air-conditioned Old Fashioned bar.

"You’re going to be able to choose a brandy or a bourbon, and then you go to the next station and you can add sweet, sour or press, and then you can add your garnish to it, so we really want to showcase things that are really strong Wisconsin ties," Kanter said.

The U.S. Secret Service plans to block off roads around Henry Maier Festival Park on Sunday, July 14. That includes the iconic Hoan Bridge.

Majic Productions often produces presidential rallies for both parties. The business organized parties for both teams at this year's Super Bowl and championship festivities for the Bucks in 2021. Now, they're getting ready for a lot more green.

"We want them to think: ‘If this is just Sunday night, this is just day one, what does the city and the state have to offer for the rest of the week?’" Jurken said. "Now we can show: ‘Hey, look at this place. It’s amazing. It’s incredible.' And we’re rolling out the red carpet literally and figuratively for all these delegates and guests."

The welcome party is not open to the public; it’s for delegates and other guests in town for the convention.