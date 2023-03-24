RNC 2024: Republican leaders for Milwaukee convention announced

article

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Friday announced key leaders for the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Indiana Republican Party National Committeewoman Anne Hathaway will serve as the chairwoman of the party's Committee on Arrangements, which is in charge of organizing the convention.

According to a news release, Hathaway service on the committee from 2019 until 2020 and is currently chairs the Site Selection Committee and co-chairs the Debates Committee.

"I am excited to announce that Anne will be leading our 2024 convention in Milwaukee, where we will showcase the best of our party," McDaniel said. "Anne brings decades of dedicated service to our party, and she is the perfect choice to lead and organize our convention."



In addition, Ron Kaufman will assist Hathaway in planning the 2024 convention by serving as general chairman. He currently serves as the Massachusetts' national committeeman and previously served as treasurer of the Republican National Committee and chaired the 2020 RNC Site Selection Committee.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel

The Republican National Convention is expected to host roughly 45,000 people from July 15-18, 2024.

McDaniel previously announced Milwaukee will host the first primary debate this August, which "will coincide with the RNC Summer Meeting."

Statement from RNC Host Committee Chairman Reince Priebus:

"Our job as the Host Committee is to help provide the RNC with the tools necessary to hold a top-notch convention showcasing Milwaukee to the world. I’m confident that the RNC appointed great partners for that mission. I congratulate my friends Anne and Ron, and I look forward to working together to ensure that Milwaukee is a world-class host during the 2024 convention."