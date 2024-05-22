RNC 2024: Wisconsin delegates include Tommy Thompson, Tim Michels

Weeks before the world will descend on Milwaukee for this summer's Republican National Convention, FOX6 was first to report the list of Wisconsin delegates.

Wisconsin's 41 Republican delegates:

Republican Party of Wisconsin Chair Brian Schimming

Former Gov. Scott Walker

Former Gov. Tommy Thompson

Former candidate for governor Tim Michels

RNC National Committeeman Tom Schreibel

RNC National Committeewoman Maripat Krueger

Republican Party of Wisconsin Immediate Past Chairman Paul Farrow

Republican Party of Wisconsin Past Chairman Brad Courtney

State Treasurer John Leiber

State Sen. Cory Tomczyk (R-Mosinee)

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney

Dave Anderson

Candee Arndt

Barb Bittner

Jordan Briskey

Kathy Broghammer

George Bureau

Pete Church

Brett Galaszewski

Jim Geldreich

Kevin Hermening

Christine Illgen

Scarlett Johnson

Robert Kordus, Jr.

Rose Marie LaBarbera

Brandon Maly

Georgia Maxwell

Diamond McKenna

Shannon McKinney

Andreina Patilliet

Phillip Prange

Patricia Reiman

Matt Rust

Chris Slinker

Stephanie Soucek

Pam Travis

Terrence Wall

Cindy Werner

Sandy Wiedmeyer

Laurie Wolf

Dixon Wolfe

"This is a big deal to be a delegate," said Patty Reiman.

She showed FOX6 her mementos from years of being a national delegate in 2008, 2016 and 2020. She was also an alternate in 2012.

"I have all my fun things when I was a delegate. You get badges," she said.

In less than two months, she'll get one more.

Patty Reiman looks through Republican delegate mementos

"It was a process just becoming a delegate, so I created a flyer, so people know who I am and everything I’ve accomplished in the 30-plus years I’ve been actively involved as a grassroots supporter," said Reiman.

Reiman's fellow Republicans of the Fourth Congressional District voted for her to serve as one of the district's three delegates at the national convention that will take place miles from her Milwaukee County home.

"We’ll be having the biggest stage that we’ve ever had in Milwaukee," she said. "It is huge. Huge for the Republican Party being in Milwaukee, because our state is so pivotal."

Delegates are bound to vote for whichever candidate won the April primary; in this case, former President Donald Trump. If a delegate can't make it, alternates like Luke Dretske will be inside Fiserv Forum, ready to take on the role.

Dretske is a 25-year-old law student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He serves on both the Berlin City Council and Green Lake County Board.

"I was kind of flabbergasted. I was like: ‘Really?'" he said.

But, there was a catch – as Dretske explained to his wife: "I call her, I’m like, ‘Hey, I got asked to be an alternate delegate for the National Convention.' She says: ‘You should do it, you’ll be great. You’ll enjoy it, you want to do it.’ But, I’m like, ‘Hold on, there’s a kicker: it costs about $3,000.’ Then, she goes, ‘Absolutely not. You’re not doing it.’"

As it turned out, Dretske will go thanks to donations from family and friends to cover the hotels and other fees.

He can count on long days, from breakfast in the morning to sitting in Fiserv Forum for the main events at night, and other activities in the middle.

"We have the day to walk around, meet people, I am hoping to do a lot of networking, just because we’re the hometown, so we have all the knowledge of where to go, what to see, where to shop," said Reiman.

Wisconsin's 41 Republican alternate delegates:

Akil Ajmeri

State Representative Tyler August (R - Walworth)

John Beauchamp

William Blathras

Len Boltz

Luanne Coyne

Catherine DeVries

Alan Downs

Luke Dretske

Barbara Finger

John Graber

Amber Hahn

Billie Johnson

Kelly Johnson

Rita Lackovich

Shirl LeBarre

Don Lee

Julie Leschke

Jeanie Moore

Jerry Murphy

Purnima Nath

Annette Olson

Gerard Randall

State Representative Nik Rettinger (R - Mukwonago)

Patricia Schick

Jim Schildbach

Lawrence Schneider II

Amber Schroeder

Brian Smith

Robert "Bob" Spindell Jr

Ruth Streck

Gwen Theien

Carl Toepel

Julie Vale

Pam Van Handel

William Vanevenhoven

Judy Wenger

Michael Zaremba

While convention veterans and rookies will bring the Grand Old Party to Milwaukee, Wisconsin Democrats will have 95 delegates and seven alternates headed to their own Democratic National Convention in Chicago. FOX6 plans to profile some of those delegates in the weeks ahead.