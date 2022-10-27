Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded

article

A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018.

A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not guilty of attempted first-degree intentional homicide – but found him guilty of three other charges against him. Those other charges included two coins of second-degree reckless injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The shooting in this case happened outside Sleepy’s Tropical Paradise bar on Douglas Avenue early on Sunday, July 22.

Officers responded to the bar around 2:15 a.m. Sunday after reports of shots fired were made. The initial investigation showed an argument started outside the bar. The argument led to shots being fired. People were exiting Tropical Paradise at the time -- resulting in some bystanders being struck.

Shooting outside Sleepy’s Tropical Paradise bar, Racine (July 2018)





Three persons suffered gunshot wounds. The victims include a 30-year-old woman, and two men -- ages 37 and 47. Officials said none of their injuries was life-threatening.