Richard Dangerfield guilty; Milwaukee shooting from March 2021

A Milwaukee County jury found Richard Dangerfield guilty of first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon in the fatal shooting of a man in March 2021.

Dangerfield is scheduled to be sentenced on May 11.

Case details

Dangerfield was charged along with his brother, Raekwon, in the shooting that happened March 20, 2021.

Prosecutors say the Dangerfield brothers fired shots from a car on the city's north side -- striking and killing a man in another vehicle.

Raekwon and Richard Dangerfield

Police were called to the area of 76th and Bobolink. At the scene, police found a sedan in the middle of the intersection, the driver's door apparently struck by gunfire. The victim was found slumped over in the driver's seat with a wound near his eye.

Lifesaving measures were attempted but were ultimately unsuccessful. An autopsy confirmed the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Upon investigation, detectives determined the victim was unintentionally struck. The gunfire resulted from an argument involving two other cars. Ten total spent casings were recovered in the area, consistent with two different shooters.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed a confrontation between the occupants of two vehicles, a Saturn and a Chrysler. Puffs of dust or smoke, consistent with apparent bullet impact between the vehicles, were seen as one of the vehicles turned. The video also showed the victim's car approach and then collide with the median.

Shortly after the shooting, police were called to a car crash near 76th and Sheridan. One of the cars involved was determined to be the Saturn seen on surveillance.

Richard Dangerfield was a passenger in the Saturn, according to a criminal complaint, and he was taken into custody on warrants. A search warrant was later executed at the Dangerfield residence, where Raekwon Dangerfield was taken into custody.

At the home, the complaint states, authorities recovered two handguns consistent with having fired the casings found at the scene.

In a statement to police, Richard said that Raekwon began shooting at the Chrysler seen on surveillance before beginning to shoot, too -- using a gun taken from the driver. The group in the Saturn had allegedly "encountered" the Chrysler at several locations that day. Raekwon told police he saw two people in the Chrysler were armed and that one of them opened their door, showing a gun, before he began to shoot.