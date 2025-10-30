Retired West Allis firefighter accused of shooting wife appears in court

The Brief Retired firefighter Guy Paider is accused of shooting his wife the same day she filed for divorce. Prosecutors say law enforcement intervention and medical treatment prevented the shooting from becoming a homicide. A judge set Paider’s bail at $3 million after noting his substantial assets and recent retirement.



A retired firefighter accused of trying to kill his wife the same day she filed for divorce appeared in court on Thursday, Oct. 30.

Paider in court

What we know:

Prosecutors allege 53-year-old Guy Paider, the retired West Allis firefighter, shot his 48-year-old wife in the abdomen, leg and groin during a fight at their home last Friday. One of the couple’s children called 911, and police forced their way into the bedroom where the shooting took place.

Guy Paider

"The charges speak for themselves," said Ozaukee County Assistant District Attorney Peter Hahn during a Thursday court appearance.

Ozaukee County Circuit Judge Steven Cain described the case as "extremely disturbing conduct that reads as purposeful, even when law enforcement was present in the home."

Guy Paider

Court documents say Paider pressed his wife about what she wanted in the divorce before grabbing a gun from a dresser. According to filings, he told her: "Look at me, so you can see me when I shoot you."

The victim was flown to Froedtert Hospital with serious injuries. On Monday, Oct. 27, law enforcement described her as "stable."

Bond set

Dig deeper:

Prosecutors requested a $4 million cash bond, citing Paider’s reported $3 million in assets, including a $1 million retirement account.

Cain ultimately set bond at $3 million.

Hahn added, "The defendant’s alleged to have really done everything within his power to complete a homicide, except for law enforcement response and incredible medical intervention. It’s an attempted homicide instead of a completed homicide."

"He has very limited prior history, and he’s got lengthy residence in Ozaukee County, lengthy community service," defense attorney Benjamin Lutgen argued in court.

What we've learned

The backstory:

Paider had retired in August after nearly 30 years with the West Allis Fire Department, where he served as a battalion chief. He also recently stepped down as an EMT-paramedic instructor at Milwaukee Area Technical College.

Prosecutors say Paider was admitted to Winnebago Mental Health Institute for evaluation after attempting to harm himself. He has since been returned to Ozaukee County custody.

Domestic violence awareness

What you can do:

If you or someone you know needs assistance, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, an average of 24 people per minute are victims of rape, physical violence or stalking by an intimate partner in the U.S. Intimate partner violence alone affects more than 12 million people every year.