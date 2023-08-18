Republican presidential debate, Milwaukee vendors cashing in

Former President Donald Trump indicated he will likely skip the first Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee next week.

A person familiar with the debate told FOX6 News that Trump has not yet told the RNC that he won't attend. The New York Times first reported the possibility Friday.

"People know my record, one of the best ever, so why would I debate? I’m your man," Trump posted on his social media platform, TRUTH Social.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The former president questioned the need for coming to the debate, which will be held at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Aug. 23. He added in his post that he was leading in the primary polls.

The FOX News debate moderators and Milwaukee police have been preparing for a debate with and without Trump in attendance. As a former president, the U.S. Secret Service guards Trump and the buildings he would enter. If he does not attend the debate, it leaves that work to Milwaukee police and partners.

Fiserv Forum prepares for the Republican presidential debate

With or without Trump, some local businesses are already seeing money coming in for the debate.

A&A Transportation Group, a company that started during the COVID-19 pandemic, will soon have a national stage. The Milwaukee 2024 host committee picked them to drive shuttles for the debate.

"Then we got the call that we were awarded, and I was so excited to, one, even be considered, then to be awarded the opportunity, I had to put the phone on mute for a few minutes just to scream out," said Laci Robbins, the company's owner. "I was like, ‘I can’t believe we’re getting this contract.’"

Proforma merchandise ahead of Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee

The Republican National Committee picked another local business, Proforma ScoutPromotions, to make the merchandise that will be sold.

"For my business, it’s probably the most exposure I’ve had in 12 years," said Candace Lillund. "It’s kind of surreal. It’s like I’m in a movie…I haven’t had time to even think about celebrating, it’s just been catching the next thing that needs to be accomplished."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Proforma is making buttons, hats, shirts and drink koozies that the RNC will sell and use in Milwaukee for the debate.

"It’s a huge opportunity, and winning the contract, I’m hoping it’s only the first step in working with them," Lillund said. "But not just for me: I’m really hoping there will be other Milwaukee businesses that can benefit."

A&A Services and Transportation

Both companies will be able to pitch their services for next year's Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. The RNC, the Milwaukee host committee and VISIT Milwaukee are hosting a vendor fair at the Baird Center on the same day as the debate. There, 300 local businesses will be able to meet Republican National Committee members from around the country in town for the party's summer meeting.

"We want to be able to showcase us, we are family owned. You are safe riding with us," said Robbins. "This is a great opportunity for partner – if they’re interested in tours of the city, we can also provide that, as well.

Convention organizers have suggested the 2024 RNC could bring the regional economy some $200 million. Money is already coming in as the city welcomes 7,000 people for the debate – with or without Trump.

Statement from Biden for President spokesperson Kevin Munoz:

"Of course Donald Trump wants to avoid appearing in Wisconsin because he knows Wisconsin is a state that illustrates his failed leadership. Just this week, Foxconn announced another move out of the state. Wisconsinites soundly rejected his ongoing efforts to ban abortion in the state’s Supreme Court election earlier this year. He cannot hide from the fact that Wisconsinites rejected him in 2020, and will reject the MAGA agenda again in 2024."