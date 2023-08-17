Republican presidential debate in Milwaukee; city leaders prepare

Milwaukee gets ready to host the first presidential debate for the 2024 election season. Republican presidential hopefuls will make their pitch to the country from Fiserv Forum.

Expect detours around Fiserv Forum where FOX News will host the first Republican presidential candidates.

The Milwaukee Emergency Operations Center will be activated the date of the debate. The Milwaukee Police Department and Mayor Cavalier Johnson are working with federal partners to ensure the debate is safe.

Fiserv Forum, downtown Milwaukee

"The city and the Milwaukee Police Department, I myself, the police chief, we’ve been able to meet with the Secret Service, and they are taking every facet of public safety into consideration. They have like 24 different subcommittees on all parts of public safety that they are considering for this event and the convention coming up in a year," Mayor Johnson said.

Eight Republican candidates have qualified for the presidential debate by meeting polling and fundraising requirements. But to take the debate stage, they also need to sign the pledge that they will support the party's eventual nominee.

Right now, former President Donald Trump is leading the primary polls. But he has not committed to joining the Milwaukee debate. He has until Monday night, Aug. 21 to sign the pledge. That leaves debate organizers preparing for both options.

"It’s important, it's incumbent on our law enforcement partners in the Milwaukee Police Department, other local law enforcement agencies, and our partners at the Secret Service, to prepare as if former President Trump will indeed come to Milwaukee for the debate," Johnson said, "We don’t know that. We don’t know that. He still hasn’t made his mind up. We’re waiting for his final decision, but we should prepare for the eventuality he might show up here."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson

Republican National Committee members will be meeting in the city next week – and media from around the world will visit Milwaukee to cover the first debate.

City officials say no one has requested a protest permit. But the Coalition to March on the RNC 2024 will rally at Red Arrow Park – and then march to Fiserv Forum. The same groups planned something similar for the Democratic National Convention in 2020.