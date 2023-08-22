Republican debate: Undecided voters want details, not drama

For undecided voters, there will be no better first introduction than Wednesday night's Republican presidential debate – the first of the 2024 campaign.

What are they looking for from the candidates? Those who spoke to FOX6 News said not just ideas, but plans with details on matters like inflation.

"What are you gonna do to change the state of this country? I mean, there's a lot of stuff going on that's wrong right now, in my opinion," said Mary Bivens.

It is also Bivens' opinion that the debate should focus on solutions.

"Please, tell us what you're doing. Don't argue little tidbits, 'You did this. You did that.' Just stop that stuff. Tell me what you're going to do, please," she said.

Others, like Jason Metke, are looking for plans to deal with inflation and spending. He said he previously voted for President Joe Biden but isn't so sure this time around.

"You're always looking for somebody that's going to stimulate the economy," he said.

"Somebody who's gonna run it like a business and who knows what they're doing," said Amara Vassilew.

While Metke plans to watch the debate, a lot of people who spoke to FOX6 said they don't know much at all about at least half of the candidates in the race.

"Hope that somebody has something good to say and stands out, put it that way," Metke said.

Wednesday's first impression could play a big role.

Candidates taking the stage

The RNC confirmed late Monday which candidates will be on the Milwaukee debate stage. They include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Vice President Mike Pence, ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

The Republican party set a number of markers that candidates needed to meet to qualify, including achieving benchmarks in polling and donor numbers, as well as signing a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee.

How to watch

The two-hour debate will start at 8 p.m. CT on Wednesday. It's being moderated by Fox News Channel hosts Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum.

The first forum is airing exclusively on Fox News and the Fox Business Network as well as on Fox's website and other streaming and digital platforms.

In lieu of the network's YouTube channel, the Republican National Committee has partnered with Rumble – a video sharing platform popular with some conservatives – to livestream the debate. Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said earlier this year this was a decision aimed toward "getting away from Big Tech."

Another debate partner is the Young America's Foundation, a Virginia-based outfit headed up by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker that bills itself as "the principal outreach organization of the Conservative Movement."

Milwaukee road closures, parking changes

Milwaukee police anticipate a higher volume of downtown traffic throughout the day Wednesday. Road closures and no parking-tow away zones will take effect at 3 p.m.:

6th Street from McKinley to State

Juneau Street from 6th to MLK

5th Street from McKinley to Juneau

Vel R. Phillips from McKinley to Juneau

Vel R. Phillips to MLK/Highland

Additionally, there will be a police screening point to park in structures at:

5th and McKinley

Vel R. Phillips and State

MLK and Highland

The Associated Press contributed to this report.